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Prachi wins Asian Games bronze in thrilling 400m final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 26, 2026 18:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's Prachi Choudhary clinched a bronze medal in the challenging women's 400m final at the Asian Games, proving her individual prowess and setting her sights on future relay success.

Prachi Choudhary

IMAGE: Bonze medallist India's Prachi celebrates after the women's 400m final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prachi Choudhary won a bronze medal for India in the women's 400m final at the Asian Games.
  • She achieved this feat with a timing of 53.21 seconds, marking a significant individual accomplishment.
  • Choudhary expressed pride in proving her ability in individual events, countering previous perceptions of her as a relay specialist.
  • Bahrain's Salwa Naser won gold with a Games record, and Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan took silver.
  • Prachi is now focused on the upcoming 4x400m relay event, building on her individual success.

India's Prachi Choudhary won a bronze medal in women's 400m final at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Prachi's Individual Triumph at Asian Games

Prachi bagged the third place with a timing of 53.21seconds.

 

Salwa Naser of Bahrain, expectedly, won the gold with a Games record of 49.20s, while the silver went to Iran's Zahra Zarei Manoujan who clocked 52.38s.

The other Indian in the line-up, Kiran Pahal finished fifth with a timing of 53.41s.

A delighted Prachi has now set her sights on the 4x400m relay but said she has proved her mettle in the individual event on Saturday.

"This is a very special medal for me because people kept on telling me that I can win medals only in relays. Today I have proved that I can also win medal in individual 400m also, that too in Asian Games," Prachi said.

"I had run and trained under rain so many times, so it was not new to me," she said taking about the rainy conditions on Saturday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bronze medalathleticsasian gamesprachi choudharywomen's 400m

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