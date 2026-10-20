Ashok Secures Silver In Powerlifting At Asian Para Games

Indian powerlifter Ashok proudly secured a silver medal in the men's 65kg category at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday, showcasing remarkable strength and determination.

IMAGE: India's Ashok achieved a best lift of 192kg in his second attempt to claim a silver medal in the men's 65kg category at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday. Photograph: India AllSports/X

Key Points India's Ashok won a silver medal in the men's 65kg powerlifting competition at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Ashok achieved a best lift of 192kg, placing him behind China's Zou Yi, who secured gold with 216kg.

The 37-year-old powerlifter, who contracted polio as a child, hails from Gohana in Sonipat district.

Para powerlifting is a bench press competition for athletes with hip or leg impairments, testing upper body strength across different weight categories.

India's Ashok clinched the silver medal in men's 65kg powerlifting competition at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old lifted a best of 192kg to finish behind reigning Paralympic champion Zou Yi of China, who clinched gold with an effort of 216kg. Indonesia's Margono took home the bronze medal with 177kg.

Ashok's Performance And Background

Ashok opened with a successful 187kg lift before managing 192kg in his second attempt. He failed to lift 201kg in his final attempt.

Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.

Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs.