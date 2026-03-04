Portugal Sweat as Ronaldo Faces Hamstring Injury Scare

Al-Nassr confirm Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday but the timeline of his return remains unclear.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now under scrutiny. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury during their recent Saudi Pro League match against Al-Fayha on Sunday.

The Saudi club confirmed Ronaldo's injury on Tuesday, stating that he has begun his recovery.

Coach Jorge Jesus had initially described the issue as “muscle fatigue” after the match.

The injury raises concerns over his participation in Portugal’s upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT and upcoming league matches.

In an official statement, Al-Nassr said: 'Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day.'

The club did not specify a timeline for his return to action.

Although the Saudi side claimed all three points, it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese forward, who had earlier missed a penalty in the 12th minute. He signalled to the bench and was substituted by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 81st minute and had to leave the field clearly in pain.

Ronaldo seen doing weights in gym

Ronaldo's injury also raises concerns over his fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to run from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The setback also comes at a pivotal moment as Al-Nassr look to protect their small lead atop the Saudi Pro League points table.

The league's top scorer for Al-Nassr with 21 goals this season, Ronaldo now faces uncertainty over upcoming matches against Neom SC and Al-Khaleej in March,.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's participation in Portugal's international friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT later this month is also in doubt.

In photos posted on Al Nassr's social media pages on Tuesday, the 41-year-old Ronaldo was seen training with weights in the team gym.