Portugal qualify for World Cup, Ireland stun Hungary

Portugal qualify for World Cup with 9-1 thrashing of Armenia

IMAGE: Portugal's Renato Veiga scores their first goal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Portugal thrashed Armenia 9-1 in their final Group F qualifier on Sunday to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as group toppers, with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves leading the charge with a hat-trick each.

Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, were forced to wait to book an automatic spot when they lost 2-0 to Ireland on Thursday in a game where their captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off.

But Portugal did not need their all-time top scorer in a one-sided match as Roberto Martinez's side topped the group with 13 points, giving Ronaldo the opportunity to play at a record sixth World Cup.

Defender Renato Veiga opened the scoring for Portugal with a close-range header in the seventh minute but they were stunned when Eduard Spertsyan converted a cross from Grant-Leon Ranos 11 minutes later.

It was only Armenia's third goal in the qualifying group having failed to score in their previous three games.

IMAGE: Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scores their second goal past Armenia's Henri Avagyan. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

However, Goncalo Ramos restored Portugal's lead while Neves added two goals before halftime, including a superb free-kick into the top corner. Fernandes then converted a penalty in first-half added time to make it 5–1 at the break.

The second half continued in the same pattern as Fernandes struck again soon after the restart. A flurry of substitutions followed but Portugal's pressure never relented and when they earned another penalty, Fernandes completed his hat-trick.

Neves then added his third goal of the night with a composed finish after Portugal hit the post while, at the other end, Diogo Costa and the Portuguese defence comfortably kept Armenia at bay.

Francisco Conceicao then added the icing on the cake with a long-range strike in added time as Portugal completed the rout.

Last-gasp Parrott hat-trick books Ireland playoff spot over Hungary

IMAGE: Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

A 96th-minute Troy Parrott goal to complete his hat-trick booked Ireland a spot in the playoffs for next year's World Cup with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over their nearest Group F rivals Hungary in a must-win game in Budapest.

Higher-ranked Hungary just needed a draw to secure second place and led 2-1 at halftime thanks to goals from Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga, but Parrott's second goal of the night on 80 minutes and last-gasp winner ended the heartbroken hosts' qualification hopes.

Parrott had described his double in Thursday's shock 2-0 win over Portugal that set up the dramatic finale as the best night of his life and was in tears after Sunday topped that.

Hungary, who had high hopes of reaching a first World Cup in 40 years, got off to the perfect start when Lukacs flicked in a Dominik Szoboszlai short corner on four minutes, only for Parrott to equalise from the penalty spot on 15 minutes.

Caoimhin Kelleher kept the sides level with a fine close range save from Roland Sallai but could do nothing on 37 minutes when Varga chested the ball down with his back to goal just outside the box, swivelled and unleashed a stunning left-foot half volley into the top corner.

Ireland looked out of gas until Parrott broke through to equalise again with 10 minutes to go and stabbed home his fifth goal in two games with a finish reminiscent of Robbie Keane's famous equaliser against Germany the last time Ireland played in a World Cup in 2002.

He was mobbed by exultant teammates and substitutes as Ireland moved within two single-leg playoff games in March from a trip to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Portugal finished top of Group F on 13 points after a 9-1 win over bottom-placed Armenia, three points clear of the Irish.