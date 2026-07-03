Portugal overcome Croatia in thriller to make World Cup last 16

In a dramatic World Cup encounter, Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a late winner and Cristiano Ronaldo converting a penalty, ending Luka Modric's quest for a World Cup title.

IMAGE: Substitute Goncalo Ramos towers above a host of Sweden defenders in added time to score what turned out to be Portugal's match-winner in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium, Canada, on Thursday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Croatia in a thrilling World Cup knockout stage match.

Goncalo Ramos scored the decisive goal in stoppage time, with Cristiano Ronaldo also netting a penalty.

The win marks the end of Luka Modric's fifth attempt at a World Cup title.

Controversy arose with a disallowed Croatian goal due to VAR in the final moments.

Portugal will now advance to face Spain in the round of 16.

IMAGE: Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring Portugal's second goal. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Substitute Goncalo Ramos headed in a pass from Rafael Leao in stoppage time to take Portugal past Croatia into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2-1 on Thursday, ending Luka Modric's bid for a fifth World Cup.

Portugal's Dramatic Victory

Ronaldo, who earlier converted a penalty kick, watched from the bench as Portugal advanced.

The match ended in controversy as Croatia thought they had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments, but Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal.

Croatia opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic scored in the 53rd minute off a cross from Josip Sanisic.

Portugal will face Spain on Monday in the Round of 16.

Modric led Croatia to second- and third-place finishes in 2018 and 2022 but could not come back.