News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pop star Camila Cabello to perform at UEFA Champions League final

Pop star Camila Cabello to perform at UEFA Champions League final

Source: ANI
May 09, 2022 23:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Camila Cabello is a Grammy-nominated artist

IMAGE: Camila Cabello will headline the UCL final on May 28. Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Camila Cabello will perform live at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony.

 

Known for smash hits such as Bam Bam, Senorita, and Havana, the Cuban-American artist will take to the stage minutes before kick-off at the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28.

This year's final will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Cabello will take to the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season gets underway.

England's Liverpool FC and Spanish champions Real Madrid will face off in the final in Paris.

Liverpool have been European champions six times -- more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern Munich, with AC Milan and Real Madrid the only clubs to have won more.

Madrid have reached the European Cup final for the 17th time, six more than any other club. They have won their last seven finals in this competition and their total of 13 titles is unsurpassed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Alcaraz graduates from newbie to French Open threat
Alcaraz graduates from newbie to French Open threat
Spotted! Rishabh Pant's Lady Love
Spotted! Rishabh Pant's Lady Love
Dhoni Is In Charge!
Dhoni Is In Charge!
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
Blast at Punjab police's intelligence hq in Mohali
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Dortmund's Haaland close to Man City move

Dortmund's Haaland close to Man City move

IPL 2022: MVP: No Stopping Buttler!

IPL 2022: MVP: No Stopping Buttler!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances