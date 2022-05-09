Pop star Camila Cabello to perform at UEFA Champions League final

IMAGE: Camila Cabello will headline the UCL final on May 28. Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Camila Cabello will perform live at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony.

Known for smash hits such as Bam Bam, Senorita, and Havana, the Cuban-American artist will take to the stage minutes before kick-off at the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28.

This year's final will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Cabello will take to the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season gets underway.

England's Liverpool FC and Spanish champions Real Madrid will face off in the final in Paris.

Liverpool have been European champions six times -- more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern Munich, with AC Milan and Real Madrid the only clubs to have won more.

Madrid have reached the European Cup final for the 17th time, six more than any other club. They have won their last seven finals in this competition and their total of 13 titles is unsurpassed.