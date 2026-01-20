HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Poonacha falls short in gruelling Australian Open battle

Poonacha falls short in gruelling Australian Open battle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 15:11 IST

x

Niki Poonacha

IMAGE: The Indo-Thai wild card pair lost to the Spanish pair in one hour and 51 minutes at court 14.  Photograph: Niki Poonacha/Instagram

India's Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro exited the men's doubles event at the Australian Open after suffering a narrow straight sets defeat against Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first-round, in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Indo-Thai wild card pair lost 6-7(3), 5-7 to the Spanish pair in one hour and 51 minutes at court 14.

 

There was not much to separate between the two pairs but Poonacha and Isaro could convert only one of the three break chances and dropped their serve twice in the match.

India still have their challenge alive in the doubles as Yuki Bhambri is set to compete with Swedish partner Andre Goransson. They have been seeded 10th and will open their campaign against local wild card entrants James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt, son of former world number one Lleyton Hewitt.

India does not have any player in the men's singles main draw with Sumit Nagal's ranking plummeting in season 2025.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hardik Pandya's Sweet Surprise For RCB's Gautami Naik
Hardik Pandya's Sweet Surprise For RCB's Gautami Naik
Pakistan rules out T20 WC boycott over Bangladesh
Pakistan rules out T20 WC boycott over Bangladesh
Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Hai Hai Gambhir'
Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Hai Hai Gambhir'
'You Need To Be There': Vikas Kohli Roasts Manjrekar Again!
'You Need To Be There': Vikas Kohli Roasts Manjrekar Again!
Kohli Breaks Ponting's Record!
Kohli Breaks Ponting's Record!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP President1:07

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP President

CJI Surya Kant busts career myth among young lawyers1:41

CJI Surya Kant busts career myth among young lawyers

Salman Khan Makes a Stylish Entry at Mumbai Airport 0:19

Salman Khan Makes a Stylish Entry at Mumbai Airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO