Pooja Singh Smashes National Record At Asian U20 Athletics

Indian high jumper Pooja Singh soared to victory at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, breaking the national record with a stunning 1.93m jump and securing a gold medal.

Key Points Pooja Singh won gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, setting a new national high jump record of 1.93m.

The 19-year-old Pooja Singh broke Sahana Kumari's 14-year-old record of 1.92m set in 2012.

Nitin Gupta, Amanat Kamboj, and Rahul Jakhar also secured gold medals for India at the championships.

Pooja Singh's achievement also qualifies her for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's medal tally includes four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals after two days of competition.

Teenaged high jump star Pooja Singh shattered the national senior record en route winning the gold medal to lead a strong Indian show on the second day of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Pooja Singh's Record-Breaking Performance

The 19-year-old delivered the performance of her career, sailing over 1.93m and bettering Sahana Kumari's 14-year-old previous national record of 1.92m that had stood since 2012.

Her personal best before Friday was the 1.90m she had cleared during the Indian Athletics Series meet in New Delhi in April 2026.

Pooja setting a new national record was not a surprise as she is also the current Asian champion. She won the women's high gold at the Asian Championships in South Korea last year with a 1.89m effort.

Commonwealth Games Qualification

Pooja, who did not compete at the recent Federation Cup in Ranchi, also breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 1.92m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Daughter of a mason at a village at Fatehabad, Haryana, Pooja earlier did her practice jumps on village fields with bamboo poles and sacks of husk due to the financial hardships she faced at the start of her career. In fact, she began as a gymnast before switching to high jump.

India's Medal Haul

India has so far won four gold, two silver and two bronze in two days of competitions.

Nitin Gupta won gold in the men's 5000m race walk event, clocking 19 minute 47.49 seconds and Amanat Kamboj picked up a yellow metal in the women's discus throw event with an effort of 52.24m.

Rahul Jakhar won India's fourth gold of the day in the men's decathlon with a cumulative 7185 points in the gruelling 10-event discipline.

Sadhana Devi (silver in women's triple jump), Upkar (silver in men's decathlon) and Neeru Pathak (bronze in women's 400m) were the other medal winners on the second day.

On Thursday, Nipam had opened India's medal account with a bronze in the women's 100m.