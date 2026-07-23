India's Rising Stars Set For World Athletics U20 Championships Challenge

India has officially announced its 36-member squad, featuring promising talents like Pooja Singh and Shahnavaz Khan, for the prestigious World Athletics U20 Championships set to take place in Eugene, USA.

Key Points India's 36-member squad for the World Athletics U20 Championships includes 23 men and 13 women.

The championships will take place in Eugene, USA, from August 5 to 9.

Senior national record holder Pooja Singh and promising long jumper Shahnavaz Khan are key selections.

The Indian contingent will compete across a diverse range of 18 track and field events.

Senior national record holder Pooja Singh and up and coming long jumper Shahnavaz Khan were named in the 36-member Indian team for the World Athletics U20 Championships to be held in Eugene, USA, from August 5 to 9.

The squad features 23 men and 13 women to compete across 18 track and field events.

Meet The Indian Squad For World U20 Athletics

India Squad:

Men: Mohammed Ashfaq (400m/Mixed 4x400m Relay), Piyush Raj (400m/Mixed 4x400m Relay), Venkatram Reddy Mogali (800m), Uwin Anand Anthan Bindhumol (800m), Amit Kumar (400m Hurdles), Basant (High Jump), Ambrish Karthikeyan (High Jump), Shahnavaz Khan (Long Jump), J A Raman Chandrasekaran (Long Jump), R P Chandrasekar (Triple Jump), Dhanush Raj M (Triple Jump), Nischay (Discus Throw), Ashish Yadav (Javelin Throw), Dharanidharan Thiyagarajan (Javelin Throw), Nitin Gupta (5000m Race Walk), Anshu Rajak (4x100m Relay), Aditya Tatya Pisal (4x100m Relay), Nived Krishna J (4x100m Relay), Neil Samraj (4x100m Relay), Rudra Sachin Shinde (4x100m Relay), Ranjith Kumar Senthil Kumar (4x400m Relay), Sabeer Sayed (4x400m Relay), Nakul Prabhu (4x400m Relay).

Women: Tanu Chaudhary (400m Hurdles), Pooja Singh (High Jump), Anshu (Shot Put), Amanat Kamboj (Discus Throw), Poonam (Javelin Throw), Aarti (4x100m Relay), Bhavana Ganesh Kumar (4x100m Relay), Kajal Hirabhai Vaja (4x100m Relay), Rujula Amol Bhonsle (4x100m Relay), Ananya Suresh (4x100m Relay), Tahura Khatun (4x400m Relay), Bhumika Sanjay Nehate (Mixed 4x400m Relay), Thiya Arumugam Kalpana (Mixed 4x400m Relay).