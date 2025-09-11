Pooja Rani assures India another medal at Boxing Worlds

IMAGE: Pooja Rani (centre) entered the World Boxing Championship semi-final after a win in her 80kg quarter-final bout on Wednesday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Seasoned Indian boxer Pooja Rani toiled hard for her maiden World Championships medal as she eked out a scrappy win over Emilia Koterska of Poland to move to the women's 80kg semi-finals in Liverpool.

The 34-year-old Pooja, who received a first round bye, relied on her vast reservoir of experience to edge past teenager Koterska 3-2 in the quarter-finals late Wednesday night.

The 80kg is a non-Olympic weight category and features 12 boxers in the ongoing competition.

With the victory, the two-time Asian champion joined Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Nupur Sheoran (80+kg) in assuring India of medals at this edition of the tournament.

India's men's campaign, however, suffered another setback as Abhinash Jamwal bowed out with a 1-4 split decision loss to Olympic bronze medallist Lasha Guruli of Georgia in the 65kg quarter-finals.

With his exit, only Jadumani Singh (50kg) remains in contention from the men's squad. He will face reigning world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the last-eight stage.

This marks a sharp decline from the previous edition in Tashkent, where India returned with three medals -- Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishan Dev (71kg) all winning bronze.

In the last edition of the women's tournament, hosts India had won four gold medals with Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) all winning their finals.

Against Kotersk, Pooja came out with both hands swinging but not necessarily connecting punches in the opening round. The Pole countered back to take the round 3-2.

The tenacious Pooja, a 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist, significantly upped her game in the middle round, as she kept at it, connecting some big powerful hooks to take the round on all cards to get a major advantage.

By the third round, both boxers were spent, but Pooja's composure and sharp backhands ensured she did just enough to seal the bout and guarantee herself a podium finish.

Pooja now faces local boxer Emily Asquith in the semi-finals.