'Politics may make me lose a CWG medal'

'Politics may make me lose a CWG medal'

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: July 25, 2022 18:45 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lovlina Borgohain/Instagram
 

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has slammed the Boxing Federation of India, saying she is facing a lot of 'mental harassment' because of regular change of her coaches.

Borgohain stated her coach Sandhya Gurung has not been allowed to enter the Commonwealth Games Village in Birmingham because of which she hasn't been able to train for the last eight days, while her other coach has been sent back to India.

'Maine itni request karne ke baad bhi ye hua hai isse mujhe bohot mental harassment hua. Mujhe samajh me nahi aaraha ki mai game mai kese focus karu (Despite asking so many times, they need accept my request because of which I am facing a lot of mental harassment. I don't know how I can focus on the Games in midst of all these)', Borgohain tweeted on Monday.

'Iske chalte mere last world championships bhi kharab hua.. or is politics ke chalte main aapna CWG kharab nahi karna chahti hoon. Asha karti hoon ki main mere desh ke liye is politics ko tod kar medal le paun. Jai Hind (It was because of these reasons that my performance at World Championships was affected and because of this politics I don't want my performance at CWG to get affected. Hope that I smash this politics and win a medal for the country. Jai Hind)'.

Rediff Sports
Sindhu offers prayers at Mahankali temple ahead of CWG
PIX: Chopra 'happy to win World silver; will take it'
Boxers Amit Panghal, Lovlina seek redemption at CWG
Sri Lanka eye big lead after Mendis all-round display
Sonia to appear before ED for 2nd time on Tuesday
K'taka Cong MLA says Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas
If guilty, must be punished: Mamata after Min's arrest
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

