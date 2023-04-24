News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Police ban on Juventus fans for Lukaku abuse

Police ban on Juventus fans for Lukaku abuse

April 24, 2023 20:20 IST
IMAGE: Lukaku will play in the return leg on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

The Italian authorities will impose stadium bans on 171 Juventus fans found to have chanted racist abuse at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a Coppa Italia semi-final earlier this month, police said on Monday.

Lukaku was subjected to abuse during the first leg at Juventus "before, during, and after the penalty" he scored to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, the player's representatives said.

 

The police did not specify the length of the bans that the fans would face for the offence. They were identified using video footage from the stadium.

Inter fans also taunted their Juventus rivals during the game with chants referring to the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, police added.

The police findings will be passed on to the soccer authorities for possible further action.

Lukaku will play in the return leg on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism.

Lukaku was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his goal celebration during which he held his finger up to his mouth to silence Juventus fans.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
