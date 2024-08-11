News
Police arrest climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics

Police arrest climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics

August 11, 2024 22:17 IST
Eiffel Tower

IMAGE: Soldiers patrol a street in front of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Olympics. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.

"At 2.45 pm, an individual was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. The police immediately intervened and arrested the individual," a police spokesman said.

 

Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes. In one, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders "bloody warm, innit?" as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.

The tower operator did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
