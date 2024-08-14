News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pole vault and hurdle stars to clash in 100m sprint

Pole vault and hurdle stars to clash in 100m sprint

August 14, 2024 15:33 IST
Mondo Duplantis and  Karsten Warholm to compete in 100m sprint

Mondo Duplantis

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and hurdles runner Karsten Warholm will compete in a 100-metre sprint in September, Olympic champion Duplantis said on Wednesday.

Duplantis, who succeeded in defending his Olympic pole vault title and broke his world record in Paris earlier this month, will race Warholm in Zurich, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles and 2024 Games silver medallist.

Karsten Warholm

Sweden's Duplantis and Norway's Warholm, who share a friendly rivalry, planned the sprint last year and had been waiting for the right time to compete, ensuring the schedule allowed them to race without the risk of injury.

The Scandinavian face off will be held at the Letzigrund Stadium on Sept. 4, ahead of the Zurich Diamond League meeting.

"Imma need Vernon Norwood, LSU Coach Dennis Shaver and Sha'Carri Richardson to tap in to get me right in these blocks," Duplantis wrote on X asking his Louisiana State University friends and coach for support.

Warholm's personal best is 10.49 seconds, achieved in 2017, while Duplantis clocked a 10.57 with a +2.1 wind in 2018 when he was in high school.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
