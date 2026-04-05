Massive Turnout for PNB Soldierathon 2026 Honours Armed Forces

The PNB Soldierathon 2026, celebrating the spirit of the Indian armed forces and promoting fitness, drew over 27,000 participants in a resounding display of community engagement and national pride.

Photograph: Reuters Video/ANI

Key Points The PNB Soldierathon 2026 saw over 27,000 participants, honouring the courage and dedication of Indian soldiers and commemorating Operation Sindoor.

Satyam and Neeta Rani won the men's and women's half marathons respectively, while Gaurav and Sanjana Singh topped the 10 km run categories.

The event, organised by PNB in association with the Indian armed forces, promoted fitness, discipline, and community engagement.

The Soldierathon marked PNB's 132nd Foundation Day and paid tribute to the unwavering courage and sacrifice of the nation's armed forces.

More than 27,000 participants, including soldiers, athletes, fitness enthusiasts and people from all walks of life, took part in the PNB 'Soldierathon 2026', which also commemorated the success of 'Operation Sindoor', symbolising the courage and dedication of the country's brave soldiers.

Satyam clinched first place in the men's half marathon (21.1 km), while Neeta Rani topped the women's field.

In the10 km run, Gaurav emerged winner in the men's category, with Sanjana Singh finishing first among women.

Organised in association with the Indian armed forces under the theme 'Run with Soldiers - Run for Soldiers', the marathon was flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by Vijay Kumar Singh, Governor of Mizoram and Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.

"This event, organised by PNB in association with Soldierathon and Fitistan, has been a tremendous success, with a remarkable turnout of over 27,000 participants. PNB truly deserves credit for executing such a large-scale initiative," said the Governor of Mizoram.

"It is encouraging to see a leading bank actively promote sports and fitness, sending a strong and positive message about health, discipline, and community engagement to the wider public," he added.

Admiral Tripathi said the event was a fitting tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the nation's armed forces.

"Events like these not only promote fitness and discipline but also serve as a powerful tribute to the unwavering courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. It is heartening to see citizens come together in such large numbers, embodying the spirit of unity, resilience, and national pride," he said.

Commemorating Operation Sindoor

"Following the success of the first edition of the half marathon in 2025, which focused on cyber security, this year's edition -- organised to mark the Bank's 132nd Foundation Day -- was dedicated to the Armed Forces and commemorated the success of Operation Sindoor, symbolising the indomitable courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication of our brave soldiers," said a PNB release.