PM Modi's Encouragement Fuels Asian Games Medallists' Olympic Dreams

Indian Asian Games medallists received a significant confidence boost from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inspired them to set their sights on achieving greater success at the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Key Points Asian Games medallists on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who boosted their confidence and encouraged them for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

PM Modi outlined his vision for Indian sports, including efforts to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics, inspiring athletes like Lovlina Borgohain.

Athletes such as Nethra Kumanan and Vithya Ramraj credited improved facilities and international training exposure for their performance and reinforced belief in Indian sport's growth.

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu noted the positive gesture of the Prime Minister's consistent interaction with athletes.

Archer Kumkum Mohod highlighted that the Prime Minister's personal interest and recognition significantly boost an athlete's confidence.

India's Asian Games medallists on Thursday described their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a major confidence booster, with several athletes saying his encouragement had strengthened their resolve to achieve bigger goals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Modi met the medal-winners at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here, congratulating them on their performances and speaking about India's sporting ambitions, including hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and making efforts to stage the 2036 Olympics.

PM Modi's Vision for Indian Sports

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain said the PM's vision for Indian sports and his words of encouragement had inspired athletes to dream bigger. "The way he motivated us and spoke about the hard work of athletes and his vision for the future was very motivating," she said.

"He spoke about the Commonwealth Games and the efforts to host the 2036 Olympics. It is a big thing for every athlete that we can dream of hosting such big events in India. We will make it happen," she added.

Borgohain said the improvement in facilities and support for athletes was reflected in India's medal-winning performances, while the emergence of young talent was another positive sign.

Athletes Inspired for Future Goals

Sailor Nethra Kumanan, who won bronze in the women's ILCA 6 event, said the interaction had reinforced her belief in the growth of Indian sport.

"The schemes and infrastructure he's built are a huge motivation for the sport to grow in the country. It's inspiring to see it grow, it's inspiring to be a part of it," she said.

Kumanan said her immediate target was to secure an Olympic quota at the World Championships in Brazil in January before beginning preparations for Los Angeles.

Athletics' Vithya Ramraj, who won three medals at the Asian Games and broke P T Usha's 400m hurdles national record, said Modi had encouraged athletes to give their best at the 2028 Olympics.

"He told us that we will do it. We will give our 100 per cent for the pride of our country," she said.

Ramraj also credited her international training exposure at Spain's Olympic Sports Centre for helping her perform well.

"The facilities were so good. We saw world-class athletes there and trained with them. The atmosphere was also very good. I think that's why I performed well," she said.

Boosting Morale Across Disciplines

Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said the interaction was an encouraging experience, adding that the Prime Minister's meetings with athletes before and after major competitions were a positive gesture.

"He spoke about the budget, sports and the overall picture. We were saying, 'We will do it', and I think it felt very good," he said.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu said it was particularly encouraging that athletes across disciplines got an opportunity to meet the PM together.

"Whenever we come back with medals, and even when we don't, we receive a good welcome. For a player, that is a big thing," she said, adding that his words made athletes feel they could achieve more for India.

Archery's Kumkum Mohod, who won two gold medals and a silver at the Asian Games, described the interaction as a confidence booster.

"When the Prime Minister himself takes an interest and invites you, it is a confidence booster for an athlete. When you work hard, you want people to know you and respect you. When the PM knows you personally and understands your sport, your confidence goes up," she said.