PM Narendra Modi congratulates Asian Games silver medallist Mirabai Chanu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning Asian Games silver, praising her determination as the medal completed her major championship collection and lifted India’s tally to 11.

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu has joined Karnam Malleshwari as the only Indian weightlifters to have won medal across all six major championships. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Chanu lifted 198kg to claim her maiden Asian Games medal, finishing behind North Korea’s Ri Song Gum, who lifted 215kg.

The silver completed a major medal milestone, making Chanu only the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals across six major championships.

India moved to 11 medals and 11th place in the standings, with China leading the table with 65 medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, praising her determination and consistency.

PM Praises Chanu's Achievement

The Prime Minister’s Office congratulated Chanu in a post on 'X', saying her performance continued to inspire the nation and expressing pride in her achievement. Modi also wished her success in her future endeavours.

"A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu ! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi," the post read.

Chanu Ends Long Asian Games Wait

Chanu secured her maiden Asian Games medal with a combined lift of 198kg. She completed all three snatch attempts at 83kg, 85kg and 87kg before clearing 107kg and 111kg in the clean and jerk.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with 215kg, while Wijayana took bronze.

• The Final Sparkle: Chanu's Medal Cabinet Now Has No Empty Slot!

Another Milestone in Decorated Career

The silver added another major honour to Chanu’s career. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion became the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu had missed the podium at Hangzhou in 2023 after an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean-and-jerk attempt, leaving her fourth.

From Manipur to the Continental Podium

The 32-year-old entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, she began formal weightlifting training in 2008 and went on to become one of India’s most celebrated athletes.

With Chanu’s silver, India’s medal tally rose to 11, placing the country 11th in the standings, while China led with 65 medals.