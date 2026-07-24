PM Modi's Message To Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his heartfelt best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, anticipating a display of passion, determination, and excellence from the athletes.

Key Points Prime Minister Modi conveyed best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2026.

Modi expressed confidence in athletes' passion, determination, and spirit of excellence.

The 23rd Commonwealth Games 2026 are being held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Medals will be available in 215 events, spread across 10 sports at the Games.

Modi's message, shared on X, highlighted that athletes' skills and dedication inspire countless Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow and said that he was confident that the athletes would participate with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence.The 23rd Commonwealth Games 2026 are being held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2. Medals will be available in 215 events, spread across 10 sports."As the Commonwealth #Glasgow2026 Games begin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. I am confident that our athletes will participate in the Games with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence. The skills and dedication of our athletes always inspire countless Indians," Modi said in a post on X.