India And New Zealand Elevate Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to New Zealand has significantly strengthened bilateral relations, elevating ties to a strategic partnership and setting ambitious goals to double trade by 2030 while enhancing Indo-Pacific cooperation.

IMAGE: Photograph: Tatiana Meel/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand marks the first by an Indian PM in 40 years.

India and New Zealand elevated their ties to a strategic partnership during the visit.

Both nations aim to double annual bilateral trade in goods and services to Rs 35,000 crore by 2030.

The leaders discussed 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements, during their talks.

Modi's three-nation tour focused on expanding Indo-Pacific cooperation amidst China's assertiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday toured an exhibition showcasing New Zealand's innovative sports equipment and technologies, demonstrated by some of the country's leading athletes and sporting icons.

Modi is in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation visit. This is the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years. He was joined by his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon at the sports equipment showcase.

India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership

"PM @narendramodi, together with PM @chrisluxonmp, took a walkthrough of New Zealand's innovative sports equipment display. The leaders witnessed cutting-edge sports equipment and technologies, demonstrated by some of New Zealand's leading athletes and sporting icons," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Luxon held talks, following which India and New Zealand elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a five-year target to double their annual bilateral trade in goods and services to Rs 35,000 crore by 2030. The meeting between the two leaders yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements.

Separately, Modi also held an interaction with a select group of CEOs and business leaders.

Modi also received a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland earlier. "The traditional Maori powhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand's rich heritage and traditions," he said in a post on X.

Modi's three-nation tour was largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region. He visited Indonesia and Australia before this.