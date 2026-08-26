How Khelo India Dialogue Aims To Shape India's Sporting Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with young people across India in the 'Khelo India Dialogue', a crucial initiative designed to harness youth energy for national development, enhance the sports ecosystem, and prepare for the 2036 Olympics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi will engage youth in the 'Khelo India Dialogue' to foster a youth-led 'Viksit Bharat'.

The dialogue focuses on five themes: sport, Olympic aspirations, youth leadership, Viksit Bharat, and 'Nasha Mukt Yuva'.

Objectives include improving India's sports ecosystem, nurturing talent for the 2036 Olympics, and promoting inclusive participation.

The programme, organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, will involve youth from colleges nationwide and feature 'Yuva Samvaad'.

It aims to build a fit, disciplined, and sporting nation by placing youth aspirations at the core of national development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with youth at the 'Khelo India Dialogue' on Thursday as part of efforts to engage with them on the country's sporting journey, share their aspirations, and contribute ideas for a stronger youth-led 'Viksit Bharat'. The virtual address of Modi at the 'Khelo India Dialogue' will be structured around five themes of sport, Olympic aspirations, youth leadership, Viksit Bharat and 'Nasha Mukt Yuva'.

Enhancing India's Sports Ecosystem

Improving India's sports ecosystem, coaching, inclusive participation and nurturing talent for the 2036 Olympics via scientific talent identification, transparent selection and long-term athlete development are also part of the objectives of the dialogue. The programme aims to help the youth engage with India's sporting journey, share their aspirations, and contribute ideas for a stronger youth-led Viksit Bharat, a statement issued by the prime minister's office said. It will provide a direct channel for young people to engage with the country's sporting ambitions, while ensuring that their ideas and perspectives become part of the continuing conversation on India's youth and sports ecosystem.

Nationwide Engagement For Youth Development

Organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations, the programme will be conducted across the country with participation of youth at two colleges in every district across States and Union Territories. The programme is being held in line with the prime minister's vision of building a fit, disciplined and sporting nation while placing the aspirations of youth at the centre of the national development agenda. The nationwide Khelo India Dialogue will bring together sports, youth leadership, civic responsibility, volunteering, fitness and nation-building on a common platform. The national programme will be followed by local interactions involving young participants, MY Bharat volunteers, local sportspersons and public representatives.

Key Themes And 'Yuva Samvaad'

A major feature of the initiative will be direct interaction between youth having interest in sports and leading Indian athletes and medal winners. A central feature of the programme will be 'Yuva Samvaad' where young participants will be invited to articulate their own ideas, perspectives and aspirations, the statement said. The dialogue will be structured around five themes of improving India's sports ecosystem through better facilities, coaching, sports science and inclusive participation; nurturing talent for the 2036 Olympics via scientific talent identification, transparent selection and long-term athlete development. Creation of youth leaders through governance platforms and MY Bharat-led volunteering, empowering youth for Viksit Bharat by building civic mindedness, future-ready skills and structured volunteering; promoting a 'Nasha Mukt' Yuva movement that leverages sport and peer networks to fight substance abuse, reinforced by weekly Jan Bhagidari activities under PM's 100-week nationwide campaign launched on August 2 are the other themes of the dialogue.