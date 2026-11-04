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Prime Minister Modi To Meet Asian Para Games Medal Winners

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 04, 2026 15:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to honour India's triumphant para-athletes who secured a record 114 medals at the recent Asian Para Games, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in para-sports.

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet India's medal-winners from the recent Asian Para Games on Thursday.
  • The interaction will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at around 4:30 pm.
  • India achieved its best-ever performance at the Games held last month, winning 114 medals.
  • A total of 97 Indian para-athletes secured 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals.
  • Coaches, officials, and representatives from sports federations will also attend Thursday's programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet India's medal-winners at the recent Asian Para Games in Japan, here on Thursday.

PM Modi To Honour Para-Athletes

Modi will interact with the contingent that participated in the Games at around 4:30pm at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

 

"He will also address the gathering on the occasion," stated a release from the Prime Minister's Office.

India registered its best-ever performance at the Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan last month.

A total of 97 Indian para-athletes won 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals.

Thursday's programme will also be attended by the coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India and the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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