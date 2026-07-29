India Gears Up For Major 100-Week Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan', a 100-week nationwide campaign aimed at combating rising drug abuse and inspiring youth to build a Drug-Free India.

Photograph: Courtesy, PIB

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' on August 2.

This 100-week nationwide campaign aims to raise awareness and combat rising drug abuse across India.

The initiative will be led by MY Bharat youth, uniting young people through walkathons, sports, meditation, and street plays.

A Narcotics Control Bureau report highlighted significant drug seizures and destruction of illegal opium cultivation.

Over one crore youth are expected to join a national pledge against drug abuse at 10,000 locations simultaneously.

Concerned about the "rising drug abuse" in India, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that a nationwide 100-week campaign to raise awareness against the menace will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2.

'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' will rely on walkathons, sports activities, meditation sessions, street plays, and art competitions every Sunday to drive home the message of drug-free society.

"On 2 August 2026, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' and inspire the youth of the nation to contribute towards building a Drug-Free India," Mandaviya said.

Understanding The Drug Abuse Crisis

"Responding to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call, this campaign will be led by MY Bharat youth, with the objective of uniting young people across the country in a collective national mission against substance abuse," he added.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau's 2025 report, about 1.34 lakh kilograms of narcotic drugs were seized across the country, with an estimated market value of around Rs 1,980 crore.

A record 42,282 acres of illegal opium cultivation was destroyed in the same year, a massive jump compared to only 10,000 acres in 2020.

Mandaviya expressed concern about the numbers that he is seeing.

"They are nothing short of shocking and it is very important that this problem is addressed aggressively. I urge all the youth of the country to become an active part of the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat' campaign," he said.

Nationwide Participation And Recognition

On August 2, 10,000 locations across the country will participate simultaneously, with more than one crore (10 million) youth joining a national pledge against drug abuse, Mandaviya added.

The campaign will witness participation of MY Bharat Volunteers, Youth Clubs, Schools, Colleges, Universities, NGOs, and over 125 spiritual organisations.

More than one crore youngsters are expected to take the Nasha Mukti Pledge.

Volunteers and organisations making outstanding contributions to the campaign will be recognised and honoured at the 50th, 75th, and 100th Week Milestones.