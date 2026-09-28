PM Modi congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara on Asian Games 2026 medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian athletes Esha Singh and Pincky Balhara for their outstanding medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday.

IMAGE: Esha Singh won silver in the women’s 25m pistol, while Pincky Balhara secured bronze in the women’s 78kg Kurash event on Monday. Photograph: X

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Esha Singh for winning silver in the women's 25m pistol event at the Asian Games 2026.

PM Modi also lauded Pincky Balhara for securing a bronze medal in the women's 78kg Kurash event, her second Asian Games medal.

Esha Singh's silver came after a dramatic shoot-off against China's Xiao Jiaruixian, finishing with 38 points.

Pincky Balhara, a 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, earned her bronze after losing her semi-final to South Korea's Mo Sumin.

The Prime Minister praised both athletes for their precision, composure, grit, and resolve, wishing them continued success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooter Esha Singh and Kurash athlete Pincky Balhara for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Monday. Esha Singh won silver in the women’s 25m pistol, while Pincky Balhara secured bronze in the women’s 78kg Kurash event, her second Asian Games medal.

PM Modi's Praise for Athletes

In a post on X by the handle of the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi congratulated Esha, praising her precision and composure. 'Congratulations to @singhesha10 on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. With a great score, Esha showed immense precision and composure. Best wishes to her for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi,” the post on X read.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Pincky Balhara, saying, 'She displayed tremendous grit and resolve throughout. May she continue to scale new heights and bring further laurels in the times to come.'

Esha Singh's Silver Medal Performance

Esha Singh won the silver medal after a dramatic series of shoot-offs against China's Xiao Jiaruixian. Esha finished with 38 points, level with Xiao, who eventually won the gold medal after the second shoot-off. North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk claimed the bronze with 34 points.

Pincky Balhara's Second Asian Games Medal

Pincky Balhara secured her second Asian Games medal, losing her women's 78 kg semi-final against South Korea's Mo Sumin at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Pincky, a 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, secured India's third-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline, losing to 2026 Asian Championships gold medallist Sumin by 0-5.

Pincky trailed throughout the match, with an early warning, and after that, she managed a 'chala' (half point/throw). Sumin managed to upgrade the 'chala' to 'yonbosh' (full point, short of instant win) with yet another warning, giving Pincky a 'dakki' (two warnings, one short of DQ). The Indian eventually had to settle for a bronze.