Modi praises Para champions, reveals India's big LA Olympics goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently celebrated India's record-breaking performance at the Asian Para Games, highlighting the inspiring achievements of the medal-winning athletes and the government's commitment to fostering a robust sports ecosystem for future success.

IMAGE: Asian Para Games medal winners

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's medal winners from the recently-concluded Asian Para Games on Thursday, calling their struggles and achievements an inspiration.

India recorded its best-ever performance at the Games last month, winning 114 medals, including 30 gold, to finish fourth overall.

Modi emphasised the government's commitment to fostering sports talent and changing systems that previously hindered progress.

The Prime Minister highlighted the expansion of sports infrastructure and the approval of the Khelo India sports goods manufacturing scheme worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

Modi urged the athletes to use their current success as a launchpad for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, aiming for more medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India's medal winners at the recently-concluded Asian Para Games in Japan and said their struggles as well as their achievements are an inspiration for the entire country.

India's Historic Performance

India registered its best-ever performance at the Games held in Aichi-Nagoya last month. A total of 97 Indian para-athletes won 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals to finish fourth in the overall tally.

Thursday's event was also attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse. Double gold-medallists like armless archer Sheetal Devi and visually impaired sprinter Simran were in attendance and they were seen giving presents to the PM, who even fed sweets to some athletes.

PM Modi's Message To Athletes

"Your magnificent performance shows that India is emerging as a great power in the world of sports. You have not only won medals, but you have also won the hearts of millions of Indians," the PM said.

"Your struggles and your achievements inspire every Indian. Earlier, parents were scared of supporting their kids in sporting careers. People would say nothing can be done about this system which did not support talent but just as you did not give up, we also stayed focussed on our goals," Modi said.

"We decided that our youth's talent will not go waste. The system that hampered your progress, we decided to change that system. Now, if a youngster has faith in his talent, he also has the belief that the country is standing by him," he added.

Expanding India's Sporting Horizon

Modi said India's performance is improving in multiple disciplines in which the country was not particularly competitive in the past.

"The sports in which India's representation was very limited in the past, we are becoming stronger in those. Archery, athletics, shooting, swimming, TT, badminton, judo, powerlifting, there are so many sports in which we are discovering young talent, we are finding new champions. 61 athletes in Asian Para Games were debutants," he said.

The PM applauded javelin thrower Rinku Hooda, who lost his mother a couple of months before the Games and dedicated his gold medal to her. Rinku lost his left arm in an accident as a young boy.

"You made the entire country emotional in that moment," he said.

Government Initiatives And Future Goals

Modi then listed his government's initiatives to strengthen the country's sporting ecosystem.

"Sports infrastructure, sports equipment production, even the broadcasting economy are being expanded everywhere. A few days ago, the government approved the sports goods manufacturing scheme for Khelo India, which is worth more than Rs 1,800 crore.

"It is time for the sports goods manufacturing industry to do something new. India's sports products should reach the markets all over the world. This will give India's MSME sector new strength. New opportunities will be created in small cities and rural areas," he pointed out.

Modi urged the athletes to focus on the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics after celebrating their success in the Asiad.

"You should use this success as a launch pad for bigger goals. The next goal of India and most of you is Los Angeles 2028. Our goal is to have as many Indian players in LA 2028 as possible and win as many medals as possible. Celebrate this moment and start preparing for the future," he said.