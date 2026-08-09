PM Modi honours Commonwealth Games medallists; lauds performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and lauded the Indian athletes who returned with medals from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday, saying their remarkable achievements will inspire future generations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with weightlifter Bindyarani Devi during an interactive session with members of the Indian contingent that returned with medals from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and congratulated Indian medallists from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Modi praised the athletes for their exceptional performances, stating their success would motivate youngsters.

Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, a gold medallist, expressed pride in meeting the Prime Minister.

India secured 39 medals, including 13 gold, at the Games.

The Indian boxing contingent had a record haul of 10 medals, with Sakshi Chaudhary being one of seven gold-winning boxers.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sakshi Chaudhary, gold medalist in the women’s 70kg boxing category at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with members of the Indian contingent that returned with medals from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday and congratulated the athletes on their impressive performances at the multi-sport event.

He shared a short video clip of his interaction with the medallists on Instagram, describing the meeting as a special occasion, praising the athletes for making the country proud.

Later, the PM also tweeted about his meeting with the athletes.

'Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat'

IMAGE: India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists are all ears as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks. Photograph: ANI

"Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters," Modi posted on X while sharing some photographs of the meeting.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

Among those who interacted with the Prime Minister was boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won the gold medal in the women's 51kg category at the Games.

India enjoyed a strong campaign in Glasgow, finishing with 39 medals, including 13 gold.

Sakshi said: "Our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him, he is very humble."

Modi, while interacting with the athletes, said: "Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat."

The Prime Minister spoke to the medallists and congratulated them for their efforts.

India's boxing contingent enjoyed a particularly successful campaign, winning a record haul of 10 medals at the Glasgow Games.

Sakshi was among the seven Indian boxers who returned with gold.