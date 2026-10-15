Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Asian Games heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's Asian Games medal-winners, highlighting the nation's growing sporting prowess and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, underscoring a significant shift in India's global sports presence.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026. Photograph: Screengrab via ANI Videos/X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi met India's Asian Games medal-winners on Thursday at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

PM Modi stated India is evolving into a "credible host" for major international events and is bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

India secured 85 medals at the Asian Games, with women athletes contributing 38 medals, including 11 gold.

The PM lauded the cricket teams, hockey teams, and archers for their exceptional performance.

Modi emphasised the years of hard work and dedication in building India's sports ecosystem and increasing global representation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India's Asian Games medal-winners, including the gold-winning men's and women's cricket teams, at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here and said the country is not just becoming a stronger force in terms of performance but also evolving into a "credible host" for major international events.

The PM posed for pictures with the medal-winners and was presented with memorabilia ranging from signed jerseys to a bow from 17-year-old recurve archery sensation Kumkum Mohod, who won two gold medals (individual and women's team) and a silver (mixed team).

The contingent was accompanied by top officials of their respective governing bodies, including International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha among others.

PM's Address To Athletes

"You have made 140 crore Indians proud. The biggest success is to make the tri-colour fly high. That's why your success is not just yours but it belongs to crores of our countrymen. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire country," the PM said in his address to the medal winners.

"India is emerging in establishing itself as a credible and hospitable country for international sports events. We are bidding for 2036 Olympics and it is our resolve that we will host the games," he asserted.

India's Asian Games Performance

India won 85 medals at the Asian Games, including 21 gold. The count was lower than the 106 medals achieved in the previous edition in Hangzhou but the performance of India's Games debutants was heartening as they claimed 41 medals for the country.

"I especially want to congratulate our women athletes, they contributed 38 medals to our tally and 11 of those medals were gold," Modi said lauding the cricket teams, the hockey teams and the performance of archers, who won five gold medals.

"The women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait with its gold medal, it is highly appreciable," he added.

The entire men's T20 team led by Shreays Iyer, which has a match against the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, was in attendance, along with the women's team, which is due to take on Zimbabwe in a T20 in Raipur on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who captained the side to the Asiad gold, before stepping down from her role a few days ago, was also in attendance and presented a jersey signed by the medal-winning team to the PM. Her successor Smriti Mandhana also posed with her.

Golfer Pranavi Urs gave Modi her glove and a golf ball in a frame.

Building A Sports Ecosystem

"Sankalp aur sapne ek din mein poore nahi hote (Dreams are not achieved in a day). It takes years of hard work and dedication. In the last 12 years, India has shown patience and worked hard to create a sports ecosystem," he said.

"There was a time when India would win few medals at big event. The country did not know so many sports. We resolved to end this pessimism and the result is our increasing representation on the global stage.

"A transparent system is in place for sports now," he added.