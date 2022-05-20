PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' gold

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen is surrounded by her support staff and coach after clinching the gold. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BFI/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nikhat Zareen on clinching gold at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

PM Modi also lauded Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) for their bronze medals as India concluded the World Championships campaign with three medals against their name.

"Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition," PM Modi tweeted.

Nikhat registered a dominating 5-0 victory, thrashing Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour.

The Nizamabad, Telangana-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

With the addition of three medals in Istanbul, India's overall medal tally has gone up to 39, including 10 gold, eight silver and 21 bronze, in the 12 editions of the prestigious event--third highest after Russia (60) and China (50).