Modi's New Zealand Visit: A New Era For India-Kiwi Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to New Zealand has solidified a new strategic partnership, aiming to significantly boost bilateral trade and foster deeper cooperation across sports and the crucial Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE: Photograph: Tatiana Meel/Reuters

Key Points India and New Zealand have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.

A five-year target has been set to double annual bilateral trade in goods and services to Rs 35,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi and Christopher Luxon attended a sports showcase, highlighting 100 years of sporting ties and future cooperation.

A Sports Joint Action Plan was concluded to expand sports engagement beyond cricket, with India eyeing Commonwealth Games 2030.

The visit yielded 18 concrete outcomes and 10 agreements, reinforcing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday toured an exhibition showcasing New Zealand's innovative sports equipment and technologies, demonstrated by some of the country's leading athletes and sporting icons.

Modi is in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation visit. This is the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.

He was joined by his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon at the sports equipment showcase.

"Sports have always been a strong bridge between India and New Zealand. This year, we are also marking a century of vibrant sporting ties," Modi said in a post on X.

Boosting Bilateral Ties And Trade

"In Auckland, PM Luxon and I attended a Sporting Showcase, where we saw a range of cutting-edge sporting innovations. It was wonderful to see how technology and creativity are shaping the future of sports while bringing our two nations even closer," he added.

The two leaders did a walk-through of the equipment on display at the venue and interacted with decorated athletes from New Zealand and other stakeholders associated with high-performance sports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The leaders witnessed cutting-edge sports equipment and technologies, demonstrated by some of New Zealand's leading athletes and sporting icons," the ministry said in a post on X.

At the showcase, Modi recalled 100 years of sports engagement between India and New Zealand and noted that a Sports Joint Action Plan concluded during the visit would help the two countries expand ties beyond cricket.

Strategic Partnership And Regional Focus

The visit was in keeping with the desire of both sides to expand sports cooperation, especially as India gears up to host the Commonwealth Games 2030, the MEA said.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Luxon held talks, following which India and New Zealand elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and set a five-year target to double their annual bilateral trade in goods and services to Rs 35,000 crore.

The meeting between the two leaders yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements.

Separately, Modi also held an interaction with a select group of CEOs and business leaders.

Modi also received a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland earlier.

"The traditional Maori powhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand's rich heritage and traditions," he said in a post on X.

Modi's three-nation tour was largely focused on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's increasing assertiveness in the region. He visited Indonesia and Australia before this.