Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes For Asian Games Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian athletes for their exceptional medal-winning performances at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, celebrating their dedication and bringing immense joy to the nation.

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Indian athletes for their outstanding medal-winning performances at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Silver medallists included Ancy Sojan (women's long jump), Anahat Singh (women's singles squash), Abhay Singh (men's singles squash), and Sarvesh Kushare (men's high jump).

Bronze medallists recognised were Harita Bhadra (women's 200m), Tejaswin Shankar (men's decathlon), and Parul Chaudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase).

Modi specifically praised Sarvesh Kushare for ending India's five-decade wait for a medal in men's high jump, calling it a truly memorable achievement.

The Prime Minister highlighted the athletes' strong performances, skill, determination, and perseverance, expressing national pride in their achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian athletes, including silver medallists Ancy Sojan, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh, for their stupendous performance at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Ancy won the silver medal in women's long jump and Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze in the women's 200m at the Asian Games. Anahat and Abhay won a silver each in women's and men's singles squash, while Sarvesh Kushare won the white metal in men's high jump. Tejaswin Shankar bagged a bronze in men's decathlon.

PM Modi Praises Individual Medalists

Regarding Sojan, Modi said her "strong and spirited performance" had brought immense joy to the nation.

"Congratulations to Ancy Sojan on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Long Jump at the Asian Games! Hers has been a strong and spirited performance that has brought immense joy to the nation. May she keep achieving greater success in the coming times," Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Bhadra on her bronze medal in the women's 200m, saying India was proud of her achievement.

Squash Stars And High Jump Heroics

"A fantastic Bronze for Harita Bhadra in the Women's 200m at the Asian Games! Making her Asian Games debut, she raced with confidence and determination to secure a well-deserved place on the podium. Congratulations to her on this wonderful achievement. India is proud of her," he said.

The PM also lavished praise on Anahat and Abhay.

"Congratulations to @abhaysinghk98 on winning the Silver Medal in Men's Singles Squash at the Asian Games! His skill and determination have made India proud. This achievement reflects the hard work he has put in over the years. Best wishes to him for the journey ahead," Modi told Abhay.

About teen sensation Anahat, the PM tweeted, "A splendid Silver for @Anahat_Singh13! Her performance in the Women's Singles Squash at the Asian Games has been impressive. She has shown tremendous skill, notably while competing against some of the finest players. May she continue to scale new heights and bring many more laurels to India."

Celebrating Historic Achievements

PM Modi also had words of appreciation for Kushare and bronze winner in 3000, steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary.

"A historic Silver for Sarvesh Kushare in the Men's High Jump at the Asian Games! With a superb effort, he has ended India's five-decade wait for a medal in this event. It is truly a memorable achievement powered by perseverance and determination," Modi said of Kushare.

"A brilliant performance by Parul Chaudhary to win Bronze in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games! Making the achievement even more special, she clocked a personal best on her way to the podium. Her dedication and perseverance have made India proud. Best wishes for her endeavour ahead."