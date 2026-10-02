Prime Minister Modi congratulates Indian athletes on Asian Games success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's remarkable performance at the Asian Games, extending heartfelt congratulations to all medallists and particularly celebrating the historic gold medal win by the women's hockey team after over four decades.

IMAGE: India's Ishika celebrates with teammates after winning the Asian Games women's hockey gold medal match against China on Friday. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes for their outstanding performance at the Asian Games.

The Indian women's hockey team secured a historic gold medal after over four decades, receiving special commendation from PM Modi.

India achieved a significant six-gold haul on the penultimate day, boosting its position in the overall medals tally.

PM Modi specifically praised individual gold medallists in wrestling, boxing, and the women's recurve archery team.

Historic medals in sepaktakraw (bronze) and women's dinghy sailing (bronze) were also acknowledged, showcasing India's diverse sporting achievements.

India surged into the top-five of the Asian Games medals tally with a brilliant six-gold haul on the penultimate day of competitions here.

PM Modi's Special Praise for Women's Hockey

"A very special moment for Indian Hockey! The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women's Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination is very inspiring as well. My best wishes to the team for their upcoming endeavours.

"May this success contribute to Hockey's popularity across the nation," Modi said in a post on X.

India are now at the sole fifth position with 76 medals, including 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze. The country has more medals than fourth-placed Uzbekistan (65) but lags in the gold count by four.

Individual Triumphs Across Sports

Congratulating Sujeet Kalkal on winning the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling gold after a thrilling victory in the final, Modi said, "On his Asian Games debut, he has delivered India's first Wrestling Gold of this edition. It is indeed a memorable triumph!"

He wished the wrestler "the very best for the times to come".

"Gold for Ankush!" Modi wrote while congratulating Ankush on winning the men's 80kg boxing gold with an emphatic victory in the final.

"His passion and dedication are noteworthy. His success ensures that India's boxing campaign at the Asian Games ends on a great note," the Prime Minister said.

Calling Parveen's triumph in the women's 65kg boxing event "A magnificent Gold!", Modi said her hard-fought final victory was "a remarkable achievement that adds another glorious chapter to Indian boxing".

"Her success is deeply motivating and highlights her dedication to sporting excellence. My best wishes for her endeavours in the times ahead," he said.

Modi also congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on winning the women's 75kg boxing gold with an emphatic 5-0 victory in the final.

"A very fine performance from @LovlinaBorgohai!" he said, adding, "Her sporting journey reflects remarkable determination and excellence. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours."

Archery and Other Historic Medals

The Prime Minister also congratulated archers Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti on winning the women's recurve team gold, describing it as a historic achievement, while Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum won silver in the recurve mixed team event.

"A historic Gold that has delighted the entire nation. Congrats to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning India's first-ever Gold Medal in the Women's Recurve Team event at the Asian Games.

"Their composure and precision in a closely fought final were remarkable. This landmark victory will inspire countless young archers across the country. India is proud of our champions! Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours," the PM said.

He also congratulated the Indian men's quadrant team on winning bronze in sepaktakraw, India's first-ever medal in the event, and sailor Nethra Kumanan on her bronze in the women's dinghy event.

Inspiring Future Generations

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to all the medal winners for their future endeavours and said their achievements would inspire a new generation of athletes.