PM Modi hails Erigaisi, Humpy on bronze wins in Doha

IMAGE: India's Arjun Erigaisi took the bronze behind world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev. Photograph: Kind courtesy N Chandrababu Naidu/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, congratulated Indian Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi for bagging their respective bronze medals at the 2025 FIDE Rapid Chess Championship in Doha on Sunday.

India's Arjun clinched his maiden bronze medal at the event, with a score of 9.5, becoming only the second Indian male player, after legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, to have a podium finish.

Erigaisi took the bronze behind world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev.

'Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. @ArjunErigaisi,' he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chadrababu Naidu congratulated Erigiasi on his podium finish.

'Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. His podium finish makes him the only Indian male player to achieve this feat since Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. A son of Telangana, Arjun has added another chapter of pride to India’s illustrious chess legacy. @ArjunErigaisi,' Naidu tweeted.

'Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women’s section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. @humpy_koneru,' PM Modi posted another tweet on X.

The women's title came down to a blitz playoff after Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, and defending champion Humpy Koneru all were tied on 8/10 points after the 11th and final round.

In Round 11, Zhu and Goryachkina drew their games. Humpy had a complete winning endgame against her opponent, B. Savitha, but she misplayed in time trouble, allowing a draw.

Had Humpy won the title on Sunday, it would have made her only the first woman chess player to win three World Rapid crowns -- her previous title-winning efforts came in 2019 and 2024.

She would have also become only the second woman player after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch back-to-back titles.

But it was heartbreak for the 38-year-old player, whose illustrious career has spanned over two decades.

According to the regulations, in case of a tie for first place, only the top two players (based on tiebreaks) advanced to the playoff finals. This means Goryachkina and Zhu contested two blitz games, with Humpy taking home the bronze medal. Goryachkina quickly won the first and drew the second to secure the title.

Goryachkina went on to win her maiden world rapid title and a cheque of 40,000 Euros.

Humpy will get a chance to stake claim to the World Blitz title when the event commences in Doha later on Monday.

The two-day World Blitz Championship in both the Open and Women's categories commences in Doha, on Monday, December 29.