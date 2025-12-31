PM Modi hails Arjun Erigaisi after historic World Blitz bronze

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi topped the Swiss Round with 15 points, beating some of the top contenders including world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, but was defeated by Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the semifinal to settle for a third-place finish. Photograph: Anna Shtourman/FIDE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi for winning a bronze medal at the World Blitz Championships in Doha, saying it mirrored the country's rapid strides in the sport.

Erigaisi topped the Swiss Round with 15 points, beating some of the top contenders including world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, but was defeated by Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the semifinal to settle for a third-place finish.

The feat not only helped Erigaisi add to the World Rapid bronze he won on Sunday, it also made him only the second male chess player from India after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win a World Blitz medal.

"India's strides in chess continue!" wrote PM Modi on X.

"Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently. His skills, patience and passion are exemplary."

"His successes will continue to inspire our youth. My best wishes to him. @ArjunErigaisi."

The PM had congratulated Erigaisi and Grandmaster Koneru Humpy when they won the World Rapid bronze in 'Open' and Women's categories respectively on Sunday.

Humpy, who had entered the tournament as defending champion, could not win a third World Rapid title, despite tying for the top spot with two others, as she was done in by an international chess federation (FIDE) tie-break rule, which has come in for harsh criticism.

Humpy had won her first World Rapid title in 2019 and repeated the feat last year.