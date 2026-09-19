'Play Well And Shine': PM Modi's Message To Indian Asian Games Contingent

'Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them.'

IMAGE: Indian men's table tennis players ahead of their departure for Asian Games 2026. Photograph: Manav Thakkar/Instagram

Key Points ​501 Indian athletes across 36 sports will participate in the 2025 Asian Games.

PM Modi lauded the athletes' hard work and dedication, expressing national pride.

​India will aim to better their record haul of 107 medals at Hangzhou 2022.

Overall, the Asian Games will feature 11,000 athletes from 45 nations competing for 469 gold medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent competing at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying the athletes' hard work and dedication had made the country proud.

"As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"May they give their best, play well and shine!" he added.

Asian Games 2026 Overview

The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya on Saturday, with India fielding athletes across multiple disciplines. The Games run till October 4.

The next 15 days will see around 11,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 43 sports, 71 sub-events, and a total of 469 gold medals.

Competitions for basketball, football, cricket and some other events have already started.

Key Highlights:

​501 Indian athletes across 36 sports will participate in the 2025 Asian Games.



​From 55-year-old equestrian Shruti Vora to 15-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's contingent spans a 40-year age gap.



​India will aim to better their record haul of 107 medals at Hangzhou 2022.