PM Modi congratulates victorious Junior Women's hockey champs

PM Modi congratulates victorious Junior Women's hockey champs

Source: PTI
December 16, 2024 23:19 IST
IMAGE: Victorious Team India pose with their winner's medals after beating China. Photograph: Hockey India / X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for winning the Asia Cup title and said this success shows the increasing passion towards hockey, especially among the youth.

 

India's goalkeeper Nidhi stole the limelight in the penalty shootout, making three sensational saves to help India overcome three-time champions China 3-2 (1-1) and clinch their second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey title in Muscat on Sunday.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for winning the Asia Cup title. The team showed immense grit and determination."

"This success also shows the increasing passion towards Hockey, especially among the youth. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi said.

Nidhi's heroics capped off a stellar performance, having already stood tall during regulation time by thwarting multiple attempts from the Chinese forwards as the four quarters ended in a nerve-wracking 1-1 stalemate.

Source: PTI
