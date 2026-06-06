PM Modi Hails Praggnanandhaa's Landmark Norway Chess Win

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Norway Chess title, notably overcoming world champion Magnus Carlsen twice in a remarkable display of skill.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points R Praggnanandhaa is the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament since its 2013 inception.

He achieved a rare feat by defeating world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice during the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Praggnanandhaa for his "incredible milestone."

The victory came in a strong field, with all 'Open' section players rated above 2700.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated R Praggnanandhaa for becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess and said it was an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence.

Praggnanandhaa's Historic Victory

Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to win Norway Chess since the tournament's inception in 2013, capping off a landmark campaign by defeating world No. 1 and seven-time champion Carlsen twice -- a rare feat against one of the game's greatest players.

"Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for this remarkable feat! This is indeed an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Praggnanandhaa's triumph came in an exceptionally strong field, with all six players in the 'Open' section rated above 2700 and Carlsen leading the pack at 2840, adding further lustre to the title.