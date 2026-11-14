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PM Modi Congratulates India's U-19 Cricket Team On Asia Cup Triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 14, 2026 20:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian U-19 cricket team for their thrilling Asia Cup victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in Oman, celebrating their inspiring performance that promises to motivate young talent.

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian U-19 cricket team for winning the Asia Cup in Oman.
  • India secured the title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball in a thrilling encounter.
  • Modi expressed immense pride in the young cricketers' achievement, stating it would inspire many youngsters.
  • The Prime Minister wished the team success in its future endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman, saying their impressive performance would inspire several youngsters.

India clinched the title in dramatic fashion, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball in a thrilling encounter.

 

In a post on X, Modi said he was immensely proud of the young cricketers for their achievement and wished the team success in its future endeavours.

"Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today's impressive performance and for winning the Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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