Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Asian Games Medallists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's Asian Games medallists, including Parul Chaudhary, Yashvir, Rohit, Pinkcy Balhara, Esha Singh, and Murali Sreeshankar, for their exceptional performances and inspiring achievements on the continental stage.

Key Points Prime Minister Modi congratulated multiple Indian athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games.

Medallists include Parul Chaudhary (5000m bronze), javelin throwers Yashvir (silver) and Rohit (bronze), Pinkcy Balhara (kurash bronze), Esha Singh (25m pistol silver), and Murali Sreeshankar (long jump silver).

Modi praised the athletes for their inspiring success, grit, resolve, precision, and composure, wishing them continued achievements.

The Prime Minister's recognition highlights the significance of these sporting achievements for India on the international stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to India's Asian Games medallists on Monday, commending their performances and wishing them continued success.

Modi congratulated Parul Chaudhary for winning bronze in the women's 5000m, describing her success as inspiring for budding athletes.

"Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary on winning bronze in the Women's 5000m at the Asian Games. Her success is very inspiring for budding athletes. All the best to her for the endeavours ahead," Modi wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi Commends Parul Chaudhary's Bronze Victory

Modi lauded javelin throwers Yashvir and Rohit for producing a double podium finish. Yashvir won silver with a personal best of 85.72m, while Rohit claimed bronze with 84.35m.

"Two Indian javelin throwers on the Asian Games podium!" Modi wrote.

"Congratulations to Yashvir Singh on winning the Silver with a personal best and to Rohit Yadav on bringing home the Bronze.

"A wonderful result for both athletes and for Indian athletics. Best wishes to them for the endeavours ahead."

Javelin Throwers Yashvir And Rohit Achieve Double Podium

The prime minister also congratulated Pinkcy Balhara on winning bronze in the women's 78kg kurash event, praising her "grit and resolve" and wishing her further success.

"Congrats to Pinkcy Balhara on securing the Bronze Medal in the Women's 78kg Kurash Asian Games event. She displayed tremendous grit and resolve throughout. May she continue to scale new heights and bring further laurels in the times to come," he said.

Shooter Esha Singh was another athlete to receive Modi's praise after securing silver in the women's 25m pistol individual event. The prime minister hailed her precision and composure.

"Congratulations to @singhesha10 on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 25m Pistol Individual event at the Asian Games 2026. With a great score, Esha showed immense precision and composure. Best wishes to her for many more successes ahead," Modi wrote.

Esha, who had missed out on qualification for the individual 10m air pistol event earlier in the Games, returned to the podium in the 25m pistol competition.

Esha Singh's Precision Earns Pistol Silver

Modi also congratulated Sreeshankar after the long jumper added another Asian Games medal to his collection. The 27-year-old from Palakkad won silver with an effort of 8.07m.

Sreeshankar had also won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games and this year's Commonwealth Games.

"Another Asian Games medal for Murali Sreeshankar! His leap earned him a place on the Men's Long Jump podium. Congratulations to him. Wishing him many more successes ahead."