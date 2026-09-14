PM Modi Hails Indian Women's Cricket Team For Asia Cup Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their inspiring Asia Cup victory, hoping their triumph ignites passion for sports among millions of Indian youngsters.

Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their Asia Cup victory.

The Indian team secured the trophy by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final match.

Modi praised the players' confidence, consistency, and remarkable spirit displayed throughout the tournament.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that this triumph would inspire millions of youngsters in India to engage more in sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the Asia Cup and hoped that this triumph will inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine.

The Indian women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final on Sunday to lift the trophy.

"A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women's team on winning the Asia Cup," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said the confidence of the players, their consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament.

"May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine," he said.