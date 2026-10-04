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PM Modi Praises Indian Contingent's Asian Games Performance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 04, 2026 21:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian contingent for their exceptional determination and sporting spirit at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where India secured 85 medals, inspiring future athletic excellence.

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • Modi praised the athletes for their determination, passion, and sporting spirit.
  • India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze).
  • The Prime Minister expressed hope that the Games would inspire greater achievements and strengthen grassroots sports.
  • The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony in Nagoya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, praising the athletes for representing the country with determination, passion and sporting spirit.

India's Medal Haul And PM's Message

India finished at the fourth place on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze), 21 less than the last edition in Hangzhou, China.

 

"As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit," Modi said in a post on X.

He congratulated all the Indian medal winners, saying their performances had brought "immense joy to the nation".

"May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too," the prime minister added.

After more than two weeks of intense competition, which had produced more than 350 records, including at least 50 world records, the athletes of the 45 countries of Asia took part in a spectacular closing ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya to mark the end of the Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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