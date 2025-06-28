'Players forced to give up vacation to play Club World Cup'

IMAGE: Barcelona striker Raphinha said the players should not be obliged to give up their vacation time to play at the Club World Cup in the US. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Brazil's Barcelona forward Raphinha regretted that the players were not consulted about extending their season to play at the Club World Cup, adding that nobody should be obliged to give up their vacation time.



The first expanded edition of the Club World Cup started on June 14 and will run until July 13. The competition followed the European league season which concluded in late May and an international window at the beginning of June.



"Speaking particularly as someone who plays for a European team, we would (currently) be on vacation," Raphinha said.



"Marquinhos and Beraldo, from Paris St Germain, won the Champions League and didn't even get to celebrate properly.

They came to the national team and then went to the Club World Cup. They still haven't stopped."Many say that this is an excuse. It may or may not be, but having to give up our vacations out of obligation is very complicated. It's our right. Everyone deserves at least a month of vacation. And many of them won't get it."Most of the major European leagues will be back in action in mid to late August, with the pre-seasons starting early in the month."If PSG reach the Club World Cup final, they will have the Super Cup right away. It doesn't stop," Raphinha added."It depends on your point of view. From my point of view, it's very bad to give up your vacation to play something that you are forced to do. At no point did they ask the players if they wanted to.

"It (should be) up to us to accept it. Having to give up your vacation to play in a new tournament is very complicated."



PSG will face Tottenham Hotspur for the Super Cup on August 13.