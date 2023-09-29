Planning a trip to Wimbledon next year? Your time starts now!

IMAGE: Tennis fans enjoy during the Wimbledon 2023 quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

A trip to Wimbledon is every tennis lover’s dream, but tickets to The Championships is extremely hard to come by.

There are thousands of fans around the world who save up significant sums of money in their quest to get to Centre Court and watch their favourite players in flesh and blood. Unfortunately, most of them are not able to make it, such is the overwhelming demand for tickets for the visit to SW19.

Nevertheless, help is at hand for fans who are making plans to tour Wimbledon next year. The All England Lawn Tennis Club recently announced the opening of the Wimbledon Public Ballot for The Championships 2024, to be staged 1-14 July. First launched in 1924 and celebrating its centenary next year, the Ballot is intended to be the fairest means of obtaining tickets for The Championships.

Former multiple-time doubles and mixed doubles Wimbledon champion Leander Paes has encouraged Indian fans to try their luck through the Ballot, said: "For tennis fans across the world, Wimbledon is pilgrimage, and the Wimbledon Public Ballot gives everyone an equal opportunity to secure tickets for The Championships. I have many fond memories of playing on the world’s most prestigious tennis stage and, trust me, being amongst the tennis-crazy fans at SW19 is something that you will cherish for life."

Ankita Raina, the Indian No. 1 women's tennis player, said: "Watching Wimbledon live is a dream come true for every tennis fan across the globe, and the Wimbledon Public Ballot gives you this opportunity to enter the draw for tickets. I encourage you to submit your application and, hopefully, you will be amongst those lucky fans enjoying the action live at Wimbledon next year."

Applications for the Public Ballot are being accepted during a 15-day period from September 26 until October 10. All prospective applicants must register for a free myWIMBLEDON account in order to be eligible to enter the Ballot.

The Ballot attracted record levels of applications to attend The Championships 2023, with renewed interest from fans internationally, led by USA, Ireland, Italy, and Germany.

This year’s Championships saw a record attendance declared with 532,651 guests through the gates during the fortnight.