News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PKL: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls

PKL: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls

Source: PTI
December 24, 2024 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PKL

IMAGE: The win helped Yoddhas to secure the third spot in the league table. Photograph: PKL/X

Pardeep Narwal entered the 1800 Raid Point club but could not stop UP Yoddhas from registering a convincing 44-30 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro-Kabaddi League match in Pune on Tuesday.

The win also helped Yoddhas to secure the third spot in the league table, thereby confirming their Eliminator 1 berth against the sixth-placed team.

Earlier, Patna Pirates settled for fourth position in the standings.

In a tightly contested first half, the Bengaluru Bulls held a narrow 19-18 lead over UP Yoddhas.

Bulls dominated through Sushi's aggressive raiding and strong defensive work, inflicting the first ALL OUT of the match.

However, the Yoddhas mounted an impressive comeback, with their own ALL OUT reducing the deficit to 15-13.

 

A highlight of the first half was Narwal's historic achievement as he crossed the 1,800 Raid Points in the PKL – a feat he accomplished with a bonus point during a raid against the Yoddhas.

The momentum shifted significantly after this moment, as the UP Yoddhas coordinated defence and effective raiding from Surender Gill and Shivam Chaudhary helped them erase the seven-point deficit to briefly level the scores before Bulls edged ahead by a single point at the break.

The second half saw a dramatic swing in momentum as Yoddhas took control of the match, building a commanding 44-30 lead by the end.

The turning point came around the 31-minute mark when the Yoddhas inflicted another ALL OUT on the Bulls establishing a crucial 6-point lead.

Shivam Chaudhary proved instrumental in this phase, consistently scoring points through successful raids.

The final minutes saw the Yoddhas extending their dominance, with Chaudhary delivering the knockout blow with another ALL OUT on the Bulls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
Meet 'India's smallest, yet biggest fan'
Meet 'India's smallest, yet biggest fan'
'Why should a top sportsperson apply?'
'Why should a top sportsperson apply?'
Modi's Budget agenda: Jobs, farm productivity, and...
Modi's Budget agenda: Jobs, farm productivity, and...
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
Look forward to defending our title at home: Rizwan
Look forward to defending our title at home: Rizwan
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Pakistan's Arshad's b'day post for Neeraj wins hearts
Pakistan's Arshad's b'day post for Neeraj wins hearts
PIX: Sindhu's happily ever after....
PIX: Sindhu's happily ever after....

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances