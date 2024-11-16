News
Home  » Sports » PKL: Thalaivas inflict crushing defeat upon Warriorz

Source: PTI
November 16, 2024 23:30 IST
IMAGE: Action from the PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz in Noida. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi / X

Tamil Thalaivas roared back to form with an emphatic 46-31 win over Bengal Warriorz in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Stellar performances from defenders Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and a brilliant Super 10 by raider Vishal Chahal ensured the Thalaivas stayed in control throughout the game.

 

The two defensive units were dictating terms in the opening exchanges of this contest and saw more tackles than raids. The two teams were at even-stevens, giving very little away, before Vishwas S executed a brilliant Super Raid to give the Bengal Warriorz a four-point lead.

The tables turned rather quickly, courtesy Vishal, who inflicted a Super Raid and dismissed three players for the Bengal Warriorz. That helped the Tamil Thalaivas execute an ALL OUT, putting them back in the lead by three points.

Just when it seemed like the Tamil Thalaivas would ride on their momentum to extend their lead further, the Bengal Warriorz showed their mettle.

There was no stopping the Tamil Thalaivas as they kept piling on the misery on the Season 7 champions.

Vishal completed his Super 10, helping his side carry on their fine form in this contest, further extending their lead to twelve points.

With 16 successful tackle points in the game, Tamil Thalaivas eventually decimated the Bengal Warriorz, completing a, 15-point route.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
