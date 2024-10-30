News
PKL: Thalaivas cruise past Giants for third win of season

PKL: Thalaivas cruise past Giants for third win of season

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 23:00 IST
IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League tie between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants at Hyderabad. Photograph: ProKabaddi / X

Narender Kandola starred with 15 points to lead Tamil Thalaivas to a dominating 44-25 win over Gujarat Giants, their third of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sahil Gulia and Sachin also scored five points each for the Thalaivas while Guman Singh finished with seven points for Gujarat Giants.

 

It was a quick start from the Thalaivas, who took a slender 2-point lead within the first few minutes of the contest through Kandola. But then, Guman Singh brought Gujarat Giants back into the game with a flurry of points for his side.

The contest wore a very fast paced look, with both sides looking to go for the kill from the beginning itself.

And while Guman and Himanshu Singh were calling the shots for Gujarat Giants, it was Kandola and Sachin who had settled into a fantastic rhythm for Tamil Thalaivas.

At the midway point of the first half, Gujarat Giants trailed by two points.

As the half progressed, Gujarat Giants kept up their fight, and stayed within touching distance of Tamil Thalaivas. At the half-time break, Tamil Thalaivas led 18-14.

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League tie between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants at Hyderabad. Photograph: ProKabaddi/X

The two sides made a cautious start after the break, especially in the initial minutes.

However, shortly into the second half, Kandola completed his Super 10 after which Sachin inflicted an ALL OUT on Gujarat Giants, which put the Thalaivas in the box seat.

At the half-hour mark, Tamil Thalaivas had a 12-point lead and were looking dominant.

In the final phase of the contest, Tamil Thalaivas kept Gujarat Giants at bay with relative ease.

For Gujarat Giants, the situation got tougher as the clock moved towards the 40-minute mark. In the final minute, Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another ALL OUT on Gujarat Giants, and walked off the mat with a comfortable win.

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

