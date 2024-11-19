News
PKL: Telugu Titans stun table-toppers Haryana Steelers

PKL: Telugu Titans stun table-toppers Haryana Steelers

Source: PTI
November 19, 2024 00:03 IST
Telegu Titans' coach, Hooda speaks to his team

IMAGE: Telegu Titans' coach, Hooda speaks to his team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Telegu Titans/X

Telugu Titans, despite missing their charismatic captain Pawan Sehrawat due to an injury, stunned table-toppers Haryana Steelers 49-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Noida, on Monday.

Vijay Malik (8 points), raider Ashish Narwal, who completed a 'Super 10', and Shankar Gadai (5) and Sagar Sethpal (5) made useful contributions for the winners.

The Titans romped to an early lead as they dominated the Steelers in the early exchanges.

In the absence of Sehrawat, Narwal took charge of the raiding department, while a combined defensive performance inflicted an early 'all out' on the Haryana Steelers. The Steelers were trailing by six points 10 minutes into the game.

 

An 'all out' soon followed as the Titans extended their lead to 23-11 at the end of 20 minutes.

With Vijay Malik taking charge of the game, a third 'all out' followed.

With Haryana Steelers trailing by 15 points and just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, it was an uphill task for the table-toppers.

Narwal completed a well-earned 'Super 10' while Sagar completed his 'High 5' as the Titans won the match with ease.

Source: PTI
Well begun is half done, Shastri tells Rohit & Co
Head says, Australia ready for world-class Virat
I don't know if I'll play a match or not: Nadal
Marquez yet to taste win as India held by Thailand
Anil Deshmukh seriously hurt in stone-pelting in Nagpur
UP bypolls: Campaign ends; Cong, SP avoid joint rallies
Australia's McSweeney ready for baptism by fire
