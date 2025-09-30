HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PKL: Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates for third win in a row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 30, 2025 23:06 IST

Action from the match between Patna Pirates and Telegu Titans in Chennai on Tuesday

IMAGE: Action from the match between Patna Pirates and Telegu Titans in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: PKL/X

Telugu Titans registered a 37-28 win over Patna Pirates courtesy a brilliant performance from Vijay Malik in the Pro Kabaddi League in Chennai on Tuesday.

Malik was unstoppable on the night, scoring a Super 10. Telugu Titans are now the top three, after scripting their third win in a row.

 

Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab also shone with a Super 10 of his own, keeping his side in the contest with some fine raids. However, his efforts were not enough as the Titans played a strong all-round game and held their nerve in the crucial moments to secure the victory.

Telugu Titans opened the game in style, with Avi Duhan pulling off a brilliant Super Tackle to get the first points on the board. Soon after, Vijay Malik added to the tally with a successful raid, giving the Titans a 2-0 lead.

However, Patna Pirates struck back quickly as Ayan completed a fine raid to put his team on the scoreboard. The Titans, though, showed good determination and continued to push ahead, building a 3-point lead within the first six minutes of play.

The Pirates worked hard to close the gap and managed to bring the score down to 8-7, but the Titans still held a narrow one-point advantage when the first-half Strategic Time Out was called.

Later, Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriorz 49-44.

