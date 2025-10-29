HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PKL Season 12: Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi set up tantalising final

PKL Season 12: Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi set up tantalising final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 22:35 IST

x

PKL

IMAGE: Puneri Paltan players celebrate their win over Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Puneri Paltan booked their place in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League 12 after magnificent comeback 50-45 victory over Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

This will be the third final in four years for the Season 10 champions, where they will face Dabang Delhi KC on Friday.

It was a high-octane clash dominated by the raiders with Aditya Shinde (21 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) registering Super 10s.

Meanwhile, Titans' Bharat Hooda (22 points) and Vijay Malik (10 points) also scored Super 10s that went in vain.

Paltan's Aslam Inamdar got the ball rolling in the contest, scoring the first raid point for his side before Hooda did the same for Telugu Titans.

The Titans soon stamped their authority with tackles from Ankit and Chetan Sahu. With only three players on the mat for the Paltan, Hooda's immaculate Super Raid helped his side register the first All Out of the game, giving them a 10-1 lead.

Despite the early pressure, Puneri Paltan didn't waste any time to fight back with Mohite scoring a couple of raids and Mohd Amaan recording a fine tackle.

Ankit's Super Tackle ensured that Telugu Titans remained ahead by six points, keeping them in a 13-7 lead after the first 10 minutes, despite raids from Aslam and Shinde.

 

The intensity of this must-win clash went up a notch with both teams raiding with added vigour. Pankaj carried on his fine momentum for the Paltan, enabling them to get their first All Out to cut the deficit down to four points.

Hooda completed his Super 10 for the Titans, scoring 14 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, Pankaj and Aditya combined for 13 points between them, keeping their team within striking distance with the score at 24-20 at half time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Super Cup: JFC clinch thrilling comeback draw vs NEUFC
Super Cup: JFC clinch thrilling comeback draw vs NEUFC
Wolvaardt, Kapp fire SA to maiden ODI WC final
Wolvaardt, Kapp fire SA to maiden ODI WC final
Oman Replace Pakistan At FIH Men's Junior World
Oman Replace Pakistan At FIH Men's Junior World
Persistent Snub Of Sarfaraz Leaves Tharoor Fuming
Persistent Snub Of Sarfaraz Leaves Tharoor Fuming
Vinicius' El Clasico fury ends with public apology
Vinicius' El Clasico fury ends with public apology

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

The Next-Gen Smartphones Arriving In November

webstory image 3

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

VIDEOS

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell' amid trade talks1:39

Trump calls PM Modi a 'nicest looking guy, tough as hell'...

Prez Murmu completes Rafale sortie, lands at Ambala Air Force Station3:14

Prez Murmu completes Rafale sortie, lands at Ambala Air...

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Security Forces Perform Full Dress Rehearsals In Kevadia3:06

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Security Forces Perform Full Dress...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO