PKL: Rajput guides Yoddhas to win over Tamil Thalaivas

PKL: Rajput guides Yoddhas to win over Tamil Thalaivas

Source: PTI
November 23, 2024 00:20 IST
Action from the match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas

IMAGE: Action from the match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas. Photograph: PKL/X

The UP Yoddhas registered a resounding 40-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro-Kabaddi League match in Noida on Friday.

In the second match, Dabang Delhi KC stretched their unbeaten run to six games after a comprehensive 35-21 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Ashu Malik scored 9 points and was supported by Naveen Kumar and a Hi-5 from Yogesh.

Earlier, it was a Super 10 from Bhavani Rajput that left the spectators on the edge of their seats, but he was ably supported by his teammates as well.

 

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Nitesh Kumar was a bright spark with a High 5 to his name.

A strategic approach from both teams defined the first half of the match as the UP Yoddhas and the Tamil Thalaivas' raiders took the game to the Do-Or-Die raid.

In the 10th minute, however, the tide shifted when Vishal Chahal executed a successful raid, eliminating Sumit from the opposition.

An equally fought first-half finished at 13-13.

It was in the second half that the Yoddhas upped the ante. Two minutes into the second half, they inflicted the ALL OUT on the Thalaivas.

This was the start of an impressive period of play for the home team, as Rajput in raid, and Hitesh in defence, took the game to their opponents.

Having taken a substantial lead, the onus was on the home side to close out the game.

Rajput completed his Super 10 with another two-point raid, as they closed out a much-needed victory by a massive difference of 16 points.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
