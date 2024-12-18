News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PKL: Nitesh, Amir propel Thalaivas to victory over Warriorz

PKL: Nitesh, Amir propel Thalaivas to victory over Warriorz

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 18, 2024 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz in Pune. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi / X

Moein Shafaghi and Himanshu dished out superb performances as Tamil Thalaivas thrashed Bengal Warriorz 60-29 in their Pro Kabaddi League match in Pune on Wednesday.

Shafaghi and Himanshu scored Super 10s (13 points each), while defenders Nitesh Kumar (7 points) and Amir Bastami (4 points) also made important contributions for Tamil Thalaivas.

In the other corner, Manjeet bagged 7 points and Chinese Taipei's Chia Ming scored 4 for Bengal Warriorz.

Tamil Thalaivas came out of the blocks quickest with Shafaghi leading the charge for his side in the early exchanges. Tamil Thalaivas' defence also started off well, foiling Maninder Singh's early attacks.
As the first half wore on, Tamil Thalaivas were looking solid and held the lead, even as Manjeet and Pranay Rane fought hard for Bengal Warriorz.

 

At the 10-minute mark, Sai Prasad scored a 4-point raid, which gave Tamil Thalaivas a 7-point lead, and that was followed up with an ALL OUT. Bengal Warriorz at this point trailed by 10 points.

Tamil Thalaivas had cranked up the intensity and Shafaghi was causing quite a few problems for their opponents. Manjeet went onto complete his High-5 as Bengal Warriorz looked to reduce the deficit before the first 20 minutes were up. But, at the break, Tamil Thalaivas led 25-13.

Tamil Thalaivas continued to dominate in the initial stages of the second half.

Bengal Warriorz brought in Chia Ming, but even he couldn't do much to stop the rampaging opponents.

Five minutes into the second half, Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another ALL OUT and extended their lead by 16 points. Right after, Shafaghi scored a multi-point raid and completed his Super 10.

At the half-hour mark, Tamil Thalaivas led by 20 points, and all the players were scoring well on the day. Himanshu and Tamil Thalaivas scored a third ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz, who were staring down the barrel of a big defeat.

With four minutes to go, Tamil Thalaivas notched up their half-century for the first time this season, and that was followed up with another ALL OUT inflicted on Bengal Warriorz.

Eventually, Tamil Thalaivas walked off with their best win of the season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Ashwin has the right to take his own call'
'Ashwin has the right to take his own call'
How India Stunned Australia At The Gabba
How India Stunned Australia At The Gabba
Gavaskar unpleased with Ashwin's mid-series retirement
Gavaskar unpleased with Ashwin's mid-series retirement
Will quit if ....: Shah clarifies on Ambedkar remark
Will quit if ....: Shah clarifies on Ambedkar remark
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Ashwin's exit mirrors Dhoni, Kumble's abrupt farewells
Ashwin's exit mirrors Dhoni, Kumble's abrupt farewells
'He deserved a much better farewell'
'He deserved a much better farewell'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances