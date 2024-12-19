News
Home  » Sports » PKL: League leaders UP Yoddhas trounce Gujarat Giants

PKL: League leaders UP Yoddhas trounce Gujarat Giants

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 22:59 IST
IMAGE: Action from the match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi

The UP Yoddhas delivered a dominant performance to trounce Gujarat Giants 59-23 in their Pro-Kabaddi League in Pune on Thursday.

Gagan Gowda scored a game-high 19 points, while Bhavani Rajput registered a Super 10 and Sumit secured a High-5 to extend UP Yoddhas' unbeaten run to eight games.

The game started with fast exchanges as Guman Singh and Gowda got their respective sides on the board.

 

It didn't take too long for Rakesh to register the first Super Raid of the game, and it was instantly matched by Gowda as he bagged a Super Raid of his own.

UP Yoddhas began asserting themselves in the game as Rajput grew into the match.

A tackle from Sumit helped them inflict the first ALL OUT, taking a five-point lead of 12-7.

Gowda then stole the show, completing his Super 10 in the first half itself, as UP Yoddhas clicked into a different gear.

Contributions from Mahender Singh, Bharat, Hitesh and Sumit restricted Gujarat Giants to only four points in the last 10 minutes of the half, enabling Yoddhas to get 29-11 lead.

It was a defensive clinic from the Yoddhas with Ashu Malik setting the tone with the first successful tackle of the second half.

Rajput secured a successful Do-Or-Die Raid, followed by a tackle from Sumit to inflict another ALL OUT on the Giants.

A Super Tackle from Jitender Yadav gave the Gujarat Giants something to cheer about in the second half, but the UP Yoddhas remained ruthless.

The win also boosted their hopes for a top two spot.

Source: PTI
COMMENT
Print this article
